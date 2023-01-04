AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

January 4, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Butler Co. 55, Warren Central 36

Carroll Co. 59, Williamstown 28

East Carter 50, West Carter 48

Franklin Co. 75, Great Crossing 57

Greenwood 61, Allen Co.-Scottsville 42

Henry Co. 53, Frankfort 48

Hopkins Co. Central 75, Paducah Tilghman 54

Lex. Henry Clay 68, Lex. Sayre 61, OT

Lou. Assumption 61, Lou. Brown 12

Lou. Atherton 61, Lou. Waggener 33

Lou. Butler 66, Lou. Doss 6

Lou. Male 65, Lou. Eastern 12

Lou. Mercy 68, Whitefield Academy 41

Madison Southern 56, Campbell Co. 49

Mercer Co. 43, Anderson Co. 27

Montgomery Co. 67, Lex. Bryan Station 41

Muhlenberg County 57, Daviess Co. 44

North Bullitt 85, Lou. Moore 42

Owen Co. 51, Gallatin Co. 36

Rockcastle Co. 48, Somerset 44

Scott 55, Simon Kenton 52

South Warren 48, Barren Co. 36

St. Mary 60, Dawson Springs 53

Valley, N.M. 57, Lou. Fairdale 24

Walton-Verona 60, Eminence 26

