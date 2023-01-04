Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Butler Co. 55, Warren Central 36
Carroll Co. 59, Williamstown 28
East Carter 50, West Carter 48
Franklin Co. 75, Great Crossing 57
Greenwood 61, Allen Co.-Scottsville 42
Henry Co. 53, Frankfort 48
Hopkins Co. Central 75, Paducah Tilghman 54
Lex. Henry Clay 68, Lex. Sayre 61, OT
Lou. Assumption 61, Lou. Brown 12
Lou. Atherton 61, Lou. Waggener 33
Lou. Butler 66, Lou. Doss 6
Lou. Male 65, Lou. Eastern 12
Lou. Mercy 68, Whitefield Academy 41
Madison Southern 56, Campbell Co. 49
Mercer Co. 43, Anderson Co. 27
Montgomery Co. 67, Lex. Bryan Station 41
Muhlenberg County 57, Daviess Co. 44
North Bullitt 85, Lou. Moore 42
Owen Co. 51, Gallatin Co. 36
Rockcastle Co. 48, Somerset 44
Scott 55, Simon Kenton 52
South Warren 48, Barren Co. 36
St. Mary 60, Dawson Springs 53
Valley, N.M. 57, Lou. Fairdale 24
Walton-Verona 60, Eminence 26
___
