Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 69, Collegiate Baton Rouge 63

Bell City 75, Hathaway 55

Cohen 56, Varnado 52

Country Day 62, Willow School 35

Delhi 69, Delta Charter 39

Dutchtown 59, Family Christian Academy 32

Easton 62, M.L. King Charter 58

Franklin 63, Westgate 54

Glenbrook 51, North DeSoto 49

Homer 70, Haynesville 58

Iota 86, Westminster Christian (LAF) 37

Iowa 66, Northside 65

Pearl River 57, Sarah T. Reed 56

Pickering 74, Mamou 65

Pope John Paul 58, Sumner 32

Rapides 71, Grant 47

Ringgold 75, Magnolia Excellence 29

South Plaquemines def. New Orleans Military & Maritime, forfeit

St. Charles Catholic 71, International 35

Woodlawn (BR) 66, St. John 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Thrive vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.