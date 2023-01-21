AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hamilton Christian Academy 78, Basile 13

Iota 44, Port Barre 33

LaGrange def. Washington-Marion, forfeit

Leesville def. Eunice, forfeit

Lutcher def. New Orleans Military & Maritime, forfeit

Mamou 55, North Vermilion 50

New Iberia 57, Comeaux 42

Stanley 47, Converse 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Geo Next Generation vs. Church Point, ccd.

King vs. Morris Jeff, ccd.

Westminster Christian (LAF) vs. Virgil Browne Glencoe Charter, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

