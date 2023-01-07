AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 92, Akr. North 17

Akr. Hoban 83, Cle. VASJ 60

Akr. Manchester 73, Orrville 60

Akron Garfield 57, Akr. East 56

Alliance Marlington 64, Salem 55

Amherst Steele 73, Olmsted Falls 71

Antwerp 52, Edgerton 45

Apple Creek Waynedale 59, Rittman 37

Arcadia 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50

Arcanum 47, New Paris National Trail 29

Arlington 54, McComb 32

Ashland Crestview 55, Bluffton 45

Attica Seneca E. 0, Morral Ridgedale 0

Atwater Waterloo 38, Mineral Ridge 35

Aurora 71, Barberton 53

Austintown Fitch 50, Youngs. Boardman 47

Avon 49, Berea-Midpark 42, OT

Avon Lake 63, Elyria 60

Bainbridge Paint Valley 55, Frankfort Adena 49

Beavercreek 65, Kettering Fairmont 64

Bellaire 75, Belmont Union Local 62

Belpre 55, Waterford 46

Berlin Center Western Reserve 42, McDonald 38

Bethel-Tate 55, Blanchester 46

Bishop Hartley 61, Whitehall-Yearling 35

Bishop Ready 44, Bishop Watterson 35

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 68, Twinsburg 42

Bristol 66, Warren Lordstown 24

Brunswick 66, Strongsville 46

Camden Preble Shawnee 58, Bradford 24

Campbell Memorial 73, Warren Champion 51

Canfield S. Range 61, Cortland Lakeview 37

Carlisle 58, Franklin 46

Carrollton 39, Beloit W. Branch 34

Casstown Miami E. 55, Tipp City Bethel 32

    • Celina 41, Kenton 39

    Centerville 85, Huber Hts. Wayne 56

    Chillicothe Zane Trace 66, Southeastern 32

    Cin. Anderson 67, Cin. Winton Woods 49

    Cin. Country Day 52, Lockland 42

    Cin. Elder 51, Cin. La Salle 32

    Cin. Madeira 64, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 43

    Cin. Moeller 46, Cin. St. Xavier 38

    Cin. Princeton 87, Hamilton 77

    Cin. Sycamore 71, Mason 32

    Cin. Wyoming 49, Cin. Finneytown 47

    Cle. Hts. 59, E. Cle. Shaw 27

    Coldwater 48, New Bremen 47

    Cols. Eastmoor 74, Cols. Briggs 66

    Cols. Mifflin 47, Cols. Linden-McKinley 44

    Cols. Northland 63, Cols. Whetstone 56

    Cols. St. Charles 44, Cols. DeSales 35

    Columbiana 58, Leetonia 22

    Columbus Grove 54, Leipsic 50

    Convoy Crestview 55, Bluffton 45

    Cornerstone Christian 50, Cle. Cent. Cath. 45

    Creston Norwayne 81, Jeromesville Hillsdale 52

    Crown City S. Gallia 60, Racine Southern 42

    Cuyahoga Falls 56, Medina Highland 54

    Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 65, Canal Fulton Northwest 32

    Dalton 72, Doylestown Chippewa 56

    Danville 65, Howard E. Knox 38

    Day. Carroll 57, Hamilton Badin 20

    Day. Chaminade Julienne 86, Bishop Fenwick 74

    Day. Christian 69, Franklin Middletown Christian 63

    Day. Dunbar 71, Day. Ponitz Tech. 68

    Day. Northridge 77, Milton-Union 60

    Day. Oakwood 60, Bellbrook 47

    Defiance 60, Lima Shawnee 52

    Defiance Tinora 42, Sherwood Fairview 34

    Delaware Hayes 48, Dublin Scioto 33

    Delphos St. John’s 55, Ft. Recovery 49

    Dublin Coffman 36, Cols. Upper Arlington 33

    Dublin Jerome 60, Lewis Center Olentangy 47

    Eastlake North 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 42

    Elyria Cath. 67, Rocky River 55

    Fayetteville-Perry 63, RULH 50

    Felicity-Franklin 52, Lees Creek E. Clinton 48

    Findlay 73, Fremont Ross 48

    Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Cory-Rawson 29

    Franklin Furnace Green 56, Portsmouth Notre Dame 49

    Fredericktown 59, Centerburg 50

    Ft. Loramie 53, Anna 47

    Gahanna Lincoln 55, Grove City 44

    Gallipolis Gallia 91, Portsmouth 82

    Garfield Hts. 57, Lorain 39

    Garrettsville Garfield 62, Youngs. Liberty 55

    Gates Mills Gilmour 59, Gates Mills Hawken 53

    Girard 47, Jefferson Area 44

    Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 47, Berlin Hiland 36

    Goshen 62, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 47

    Green 74, Can. McKinley 51

    Greenwich S. Cent. 61, New London 32

    Hamilton Ross 59, Trenton Edgewood 43

    Hannibal River 54, Barnesville 32

    Hanoverton United 43, E. Palestine 38

    Harrod Allen E. 69, Ada 55

    Hartville Lake Center Christian 71, Rootstown 44

    Heartland Christian 70, Southington Chalker 43

    Hilliard Bradley 63, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 55

    Huron 50, Willard 37

    Independent Baptist Academy, Md. 59, Milford Christian Academy 8

    Ironton 64, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43

    Jackson 47, Hillsboro 41

    Jackson Center 65, Russia 53

    Jamestown Greeneview 65, W. Liberty-Salem 57

    Kettering Alter 54, Cin. McNicholas 21

    Kings Mills Kings 85, Lebanon 65

    Kinsman Badger 74, Conneaut 29

    Kinsman Badger 74, Conneaut Area, Pa. 29

    LaGrange Keystone 49, Columbia Station Columbia 41

    Lakewood 53, Parma 35

    Lakewood St. Edward 86, Cle. St. Ignatius 64

    Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Brookfield 48

    Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Brookville 48

    Leesburg Fairfield 73, W. Union 32

    Legacy Christian 52, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 31

    Lewistown Indian Lake 94, Urbana 89, 3OT

    Lexington 62, Millersburg W. Holmes 41

    Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 36, Cin. Colerain 30

    Lima Bath 59, Elida 54

    Lisbon Beaver 55, Oak Glen, W.Va. 45

    London 48, Spring. Shawnee 45

    London Madison Plains 63, Mechanicsburg 30

    Lore City Buckeye Trail 51, Cambridge 46

    Louisville 55, Canfield 46

    Louisville Aquinas 75, Warren JFK 64

    Lowellville 60, Sebring McKinley 23

    Lucas 55, Crestline 27

    Lucasville Valley 61, Wheelersburg 59

    Macedonia Nordonia 66, Stow-Munroe Falls 64, 2OT

    Madison 68, Willoughby S. 57

    Magnolia Sandy Valley 58, E. Can. 35

    Malvern 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 38

    Mansfield Christian 54, Kidron Cent. Christian 53

    Mansfield Madison 53, Wooster 51

    Maria Stein Marion Local 58, New Knoxville 29

    Marietta 61, Beverly Ft. Frye 42

    Marion Harding 63, Ontario 47

    Martins Ferry 71, St. Clairsville 61

    Marysville 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 47

    Massillon Jackson 84, Massillon Perry 62

    McArthur Vinton County 66, Pomeroy Meigs 53

    Medina 80, Solon 49

    Mentor 67, Euclid 58

    Mentor Lake Cath. 61, Hunting Valley University 52

    Middlefield Cardinal 54, Vienna Mathews 50

    Middletown Madison Senior 49, Brookville 38

    Milford 53, Loveland 49

    Milford Center Fairbanks 61, Spring. Greenon 47

    Miller City 45, Continental 31

    Minford 59, Portsmouth W. 38

    Mogadore 69, Ravenna SE 44

    Monroeville 76, Norwalk St. Paul 46

    Montpelier 32, Edon 30

    Mowrystown Whiteoak 56, Manchester 46

    Mt. Gilead 66, Cardington-Lincoln 51

    Mt. Orab Western Brown 54, Batavia 41

    Mt. Vernon 66, Ashland 43

    N. Can. Hoover 50, Massillon 41

    N. Olmsted 49, Fairview 16

    N. Ridgeville 59, Grafton Midview 54

    Nelsonville-York 56, Athens 40

    New Concord John Glenn 69, Crooksville 42

    New Lexington 66, Warsaw River View 46

    New Middletown Spring. 71, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 39

    New Philadelphia 62, Mansfield Sr. 42

    New Richmond 71, Wilmington 63

    Newton Falls 60, Columbiana Crestview 49

    Niles McKinley 79, Hubbard 61

    Oak Hill, W.Va. 49, Waverly 41

    Oberlin 74, Lorain Clearview 51

    Oberlin Firelands 74, Sullivan Black River 66

    Ottawa-Glandorf 78, St. Marys Memorial 44

    Oxford Talawanda 56, Cin. Mt. Healthy 44

    Paden City, W.Va. 24, Beallsville 22

    Painesville Riverside 65, Chardon 47

    Parma Hts. Holy Name 71, Medina Buckeye 60

    Paulding 56, Defiance Ayersville 50

    Peninsula Woodridge 64, Mogadore Field 46

    Philo 63, Byesville Meadowbrook 45

    Pickerington N. 55, New Albany 52

    Piketon 62, Chillicothe Huntington 46

    Pioneer N. Central 43, W. Unity Hilltop 42

    Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 46

    Plain City Jonathan Alder 60, New Carlisle Tecumseh 37

    Powell Olentangy Liberty 46, Hilliard Davidson 38

    Proctorville Fairland 39, Chesapeake 37

    Ravenna 45, Norton 40

    Reynoldsburg 59, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34

    Richfield Revere 66, Copley 58

    Richmond Edison 57, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 44

    Richwood N. Union 68, Spring. NW 44

    S. Point 64, Ironton Rock Hill 44

    S. Webster 70, Beaver Eastern 40

    Shadyside 67, Sarahsville Shenandoah 61

    Shaker Hts. 53, Bedford 43

    Sidney 58, Greenville 55

    Smithville 57, West Salem Northwestern 55

    South 85, Cols. Walnut Ridge 71

    Spencerville 68, Van Wert Lincolnview 32

    Spring. Cath. Cent. 74, Spring. NE 40

    Springboro 64, Miamisburg 45

    St. Bernard Roger Bacon 50, Cin. N. College Hill 41

    St. Henry 70, Minster 66

    St. Paris Graham 54, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 47, OT

    Strasburg-Franklin 50, Uhrichsville Claymont 29

    Streetsboro 45, Akr. Coventry 41

    Struthers 62, Poland Seminary 58

    Sugar Grove Berne Union 64, Groveport Madison Christian 59

    Sugarcreek Garaway 65, Caldwell 36

    Sylvania Northview 63, Bowling Green 62

    Sylvania Southview 59, Maumee 50

    Tallmadge 54, Kent Roosevelt 37

    Thomas Worthington 41, Hilliard Darby 39

    Thornville Sheridan 75, Coshocton 47

    Tipp City Tippecanoe 53, Vandalia Butler 40

    Tol. St. Francis 49, Oregon Clay 47

    Tol. Whitmer 65, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 60

    Union City Mississinawa Valley 52, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45

    Uniontown Lake 59, Can. Glenoak 49

    Vanlue 66, N. Baltimore 46

    Versailles 67, Rockford Parkway 50

    Wapakoneta 46, Van Wert 44, OT

    Warren Harding 56, Warren Howland 51

    Washington C.H. 63, Chillicothe 46

    Washington C.H. Miami Trace 46, Greenfield McClain 30

    Wellston 66, Bidwell River Valley 50

    Wellsville 53, Lisbon David Anderson 51

    Westerville Cent. 76, Galloway Westland 37

    Westerville N. 78, Sunbury Big Walnut 58

    Westerville S. 70, Canal Winchester 55

    Westlake 56, Bay Village Bay 53, OT

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Napoleon 41

    Williamsport Westfall 65, Chillicothe Unioto 62

    Wintersville Indian Creek 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 26

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66, Magnolia, W.Va. 49

    Wooster Triway 66, Can. South 50

    Youngs. East 45, Youngs. Mooney 44

    Youngs. Ursuline 80, Youngs. Chaney High School 65

    Youngs. Valley Christian 50, Salineville Southern 34

    Zanesville Maysville 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 47

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

