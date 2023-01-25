Tuesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 8, Willmar 0
Aquinas/CFC/GET/Holemen, Wis. 5, La Crescent 4
Ashland, Wis. 5, Moose Lake Area 2
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 9, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Blake 5, Totino-Grace 2
Breck 3, St. Paul Academy 2, OT
Cambridge-Isanti 5, Princeton 2
Chanhassen 4, White Bear Lake 2
Chisago Lakes 7, Pine Area 2
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4, Rock Ridge 3
Delano 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2
Eastview 4, Farmington 1
Forest Lake 3, Anoka 2
Gentry 5, Chaska 2
Grand Rapids 3, Brainerd 3, OT
Greenway 5, Lake of the Woods 4
Hermantown 10, Superior, Wis. 0
Hutchinson 6, Marshall 1
Irondale 6, Tartan 4
Kittson County Central 8, Crookston 1
Luverne 11, Worthington 2
Mankato West 6, Austin 2
Minneapolis 3, Holy Angels 0
Monticello 9, Northern 1
New Ulm 7, Fairmont 1
Northfield 8, Mankato East/ Loyola 3
Orono 3, New Prague 2
Osseo 4, Roseville 3
Owatonna 8, Red Wing 0
Park (Cottage Grove) 5, Apple Valley/Burnsville Co-op 2
Park Rapids 3, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1
Prior Lake 5, Eagan 0
Red Lake Falls 8, Bagley/Fosston 6
Rochester Mayo 5, Faribault 0
Rosemount 5, Lakeville North 2
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Elk river/Zimmerman 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Fergus Falls 3
St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Northern Lakes 1
St. Louis Park 7, Waconia 1
St. Paul Highland Park 6, Bloomington Kennedy 3
St. Thomas Academy 7, Hastings 1
Stillwater 4, Woodbury 3
Wadena-Deer Creek 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 3
Warroad 5, Roseau 2
Waseca 8, Redwood Valley 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Becker/Big Lake vs. Mora/Milaca , ppd.
Winona vs. Dodge County, ppd.
___
