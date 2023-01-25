AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 8, Willmar 0

Aquinas/CFC/GET/Holemen, Wis. 5, La Crescent 4

Ashland, Wis. 5, Moose Lake Area 2

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 9, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Blake 5, Totino-Grace 2

Breck 3, St. Paul Academy 2, OT

Cambridge-Isanti 5, Princeton 2

Chanhassen 4, White Bear Lake 2

Chisago Lakes 7, Pine Area 2

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4, Rock Ridge 3

Delano 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2

Eastview 4, Farmington 1

Forest Lake 3, Anoka 2

Gentry 5, Chaska 2

Grand Rapids 3, Brainerd 3, OT

Greenway 5, Lake of the Woods 4

Hermantown 10, Superior, Wis. 0

Hutchinson 6, Marshall 1

Irondale 6, Tartan 4

Kittson County Central 8, Crookston 1

Luverne 11, Worthington 2

Mankato West 6, Austin 2

Minneapolis 3, Holy Angels 0

Monticello 9, Northern 1

New Ulm 7, Fairmont 1

Northfield 8, Mankato East/ Loyola 3

Orono 3, New Prague 2

Osseo 4, Roseville 3

Owatonna 8, Red Wing 0

Park (Cottage Grove) 5, Apple Valley/Burnsville Co-op 2

Park Rapids 3, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1

Prior Lake 5, Eagan 0

Red Lake Falls 8, Bagley/Fosston 6

Rochester Mayo 5, Faribault 0

Rosemount 5, Lakeville North 2

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Elk river/Zimmerman 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Fergus Falls 3

St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Northern Lakes 1

St. Louis Park 7, Waconia 1

St. Paul Highland Park 6, Bloomington Kennedy 3

    • St. Thomas Academy 7, Hastings 1

    Stillwater 4, Woodbury 3

    Wadena-Deer Creek 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 3

    Warroad 5, Roseau 2

    Waseca 8, Redwood Valley 0

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Becker/Big Lake vs. Mora/Milaca , ppd.

    Winona vs. Dodge County, ppd.

    ___

