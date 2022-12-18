Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alden-Conger 75, Glenville-Emmons 51
Alma/Pepin, Wis. 54, Hou 39
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 82, Andover 78
Benson 69, Maple Lake 51
Big Lake 70, Bemidji 63
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 80, New Ulm Cathedral 65
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 74, Hills-Beaver Creek 44
Chatfield 42, Cannon Falls 39
Cretin-Derham Hall 64, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57
DeLaSalle 73, Stillwater 48
Decorah, Iowa 80, Caledonia 71
Eastview 73, Osseo 56
Fertile-Beltrami 57, Blackduck 52
Fillmore Central 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 40
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 66, Mayer Lutheran 58
Hancock 63, New York Mills 59
Hayfield 76, Kingsland 42
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 59, Minneota 58
Hopkins 66, Maple Grove 60
Hudson, Wis. 82, St. Croix Prep 36
Kimball 83, PACT Charter 46
Lac qui Parle Valley 64, Ortonville 46
Lake City 65, Rochester Lourdes 62
Lake Park-Audubon 74, Park Christian 72
Legacy Christian 83, Mountain Iron-Buhl 62
Liberty Classical 86, Math and Science Academy 51
Little Falls 69, Willmar 64
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 61, Rothsay 43
Mankato East 79, Winona 51
Mankato Loyola 72, St. Clair 65
Mankato West 84, St. Peter 70
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 83, Springfield 73
Minnetonka 95, St. Cloud Tech 68
Moorhead 77, Edina 75
Mora 71, Brandon-Evansville 43
North Branch 66, Simley 46
Orono 84, Two Rivers 44
Park Center 78, Lakeville North 71
Pelican Rapids 44, Fergus Falls 41
Perham 81, Park Rapids 42
Princeton 101, Duluth Denfeld 69
Robbinsdale Cooper 63, Champlin Park 58
Rock Ridge 67, Crosby-Ironton 50
Rushford-Peterson 44, North Fayette Valley, Iowa 33
South Winneshiek, Calmar, Iowa 67, Grand Meadow 26
St. Paul Humboldt 78, Nova Classical Academy 71
Thief River Falls 53, Northern Freeze 37
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 73, Madelia 56
Two Harbors 75, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 36
Valley Community, Elgin, Iowa 88, Minneapolis North 53
Wabasso 79, Sleepy Eye 58
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 84, Win-E-Mac 61
Watertown-Mayer 56, Mound Westonka 48
Worthington 59, New Prague 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brookings, S.D. vs. Fairmont, ccd.
Browerville/Eagle Valley vs. Bertha-Hewitt, ppd. to Dec 17th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/