Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Conger 75, Glenville-Emmons 51

Alma/Pepin, Wis. 54, Hou 39

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 82, Andover 78

Benson 69, Maple Lake 51

Big Lake 70, Bemidji 63

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 80, New Ulm Cathedral 65

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 74, Hills-Beaver Creek 44

Chatfield 42, Cannon Falls 39

Cretin-Derham Hall 64, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57

DeLaSalle 73, Stillwater 48

Decorah, Iowa 80, Caledonia 71

Eastview 73, Osseo 56

Fertile-Beltrami 57, Blackduck 52

Fillmore Central 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 40

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 66, Mayer Lutheran 58

Hancock 63, New York Mills 59

Hayfield 76, Kingsland 42

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 59, Minneota 58

Hopkins 66, Maple Grove 60

Hudson, Wis. 82, St. Croix Prep 36

Kimball 83, PACT Charter 46

Lac qui Parle Valley 64, Ortonville 46

Lake City 65, Rochester Lourdes 62

Lake Park-Audubon 74, Park Christian 72

Legacy Christian 83, Mountain Iron-Buhl 62

Liberty Classical 86, Math and Science Academy 51

Little Falls 69, Willmar 64

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 61, Rothsay 43

Mankato East 79, Winona 51

Mankato Loyola 72, St. Clair 65

Mankato West 84, St. Peter 70

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 83, Springfield 73

Minnetonka 95, St. Cloud Tech 68

Moorhead 77, Edina 75

Mora 71, Brandon-Evansville 43

    • North Branch 66, Simley 46

    Orono 84, Two Rivers 44

    Park Center 78, Lakeville North 71

    Pelican Rapids 44, Fergus Falls 41

    Perham 81, Park Rapids 42

    Princeton 101, Duluth Denfeld 69

    Robbinsdale Cooper 63, Champlin Park 58

    Rock Ridge 67, Crosby-Ironton 50

    Rushford-Peterson 44, North Fayette Valley, Iowa 33

    South Winneshiek, Calmar, Iowa 67, Grand Meadow 26

    St. Paul Humboldt 78, Nova Classical Academy 71

    Thief River Falls 53, Northern Freeze 37

    Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 73, Madelia 56

    Two Harbors 75, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 36

    Valley Community, Elgin, Iowa 88, Minneapolis North 53

    Wabasso 79, Sleepy Eye 58

    Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 84, Win-E-Mac 61

    Watertown-Mayer 56, Mound Westonka 48

    Worthington 59, New Prague 52

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Brookings, S.D. vs. Fairmont, ccd.

    Browerville/Eagle Valley vs. Bertha-Hewitt, ppd. to Dec 17th.

    ___

