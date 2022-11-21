AP NEWS
UIC Flames and the Stonehill Skyhawks square off in Bronx, New York

By The Associated PressNovember 21, 2022 GMT

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-3) vs. UIC Flames (2-2)

New York; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UIC Flames will play the Stonehill Skyhawks at Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York.

UIC finished 14-16 overall with a 5-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Flames averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second chance points and 1.4 bench points last season.

Stonehill did not compete in Division I in the 2021-22 season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

