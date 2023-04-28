Atlanta United plays New York City FC after shutout win

Atlanta United FC (4-1-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (2-2-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : NYCFC -108, Atlanta United FC +268, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 1-0, Atlanta United plays New York City FC.

NYCFC is 2-0-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up seven goals.

United is 2-1-1 against Eastern Conference teams. Thiago Almada leads the second-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with four goals. United has scored 13.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talles Magno has two goals for NYCFC. Santiago Rodriguez has one goal and one assist.

Almada has scored four goals with three assists for United. Caleb Wiley has three goals and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: NYCFC: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

United: Averaging 2.2 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Alfredo Morales (injured).

United: Matheus Rossetto (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .