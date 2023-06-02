Gil and the New England Revolution visit New York City FC

New England Revolution (7-3-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (4-7-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : NYCFC +100, New England +251, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Carles Gil leads the New England Revolution into a matchup with New York City FC after scoring two goals against Atlanta United.

NYCFC is 2-5-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC is ninth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 22 goals.

The Revolution are 4-2-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution rank sixth in the MLS with 73 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game. The Revolution are also fourth in MLS play with 25 goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Rodriguez has four goals and one assist for NYCFC. Gabriel Pereira has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Bobby Wood has five goals and three assists for the Revolution. Gil has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 2-5-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Revolution: 3-2-5, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Alfredo Morales (injured).

Revolution: Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .