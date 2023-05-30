Cincinnati visits New York City FC on the heels of shutout win

FC Cincinnati (10-1-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (4-6-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : NYCFC +109, FC Cincinnati +246, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Colorado Rapids 1-0, Cincinnati plays New York City FC.

NYCFC is 2-4-4 in conference games. NYCFC ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 19 goals.

Cincinnati is 5-0-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cincinnati has a 9-0 record in games decided by one goal.

Wednesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Rodriguez has scored four goals and added one assist for NYCFC. Richard Ledezma has three assists over the past 10 games.

Luciano Acosta has scored five goals with four assists for Cincinnati. Brandon Vazquez has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 8-1-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Alfredo Morales (injured).

Cincinnati: Brenner (injured), Arquimides Ordonez (injured), Sergio Santos (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .