Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union against New York City FC

Philadelphia Union (6-4-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (4-5-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : NYCFC +119, Philadelphia +234, Draw +230; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with New York City FC after a two-goal outing against the New England Revolution.

NYCFC is 2-3-4 in conference matchups. NYCFC is fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 16 goals.

The Union are 5-4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union are third in the Eastern Conference with 63 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Rodriguez has four goals and one assist for NYCFC. Talles Magno has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Gazdag has scored six goals with four assists for the Union. Mikael Uhre has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Union: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Alfredo Morales (injured).

Union: Jose Martinez (injured), Mikael Uhre (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .