New York hosts Indiana to open season

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty start the season at home against the Indiana Fever.

New York finished 10-8 in Eastern Conference play and 9-9 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Liberty averaged 20.7 assists per game on 28.8 made field goals last season.

Indiana finished 2-16 in Eastern Conference action and 5-31 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Fever averaged 7.2 steals, 3.6 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .