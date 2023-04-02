Islanders host the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes

New York Islanders (39-29-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (48-18-9, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Hurricanes -173, Islanders +146; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes face the New York Islanders.

Carolina is 48-18-9 overall with an 18-6-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have a 19-4-6 record in games decided by a goal.

New York is 39-29-9 overall with a 15-6-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders have a 32-6-4 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 34 goals and 31 assists for the Hurricanes. Brady Skjei has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Brock Nelson has scored 32 goals with 37 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Teuvo Teravainen: day to day (illness), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).

Islanders: Mathew Barzal: out (lower body), Oliver Wahlstrom: out for season (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .