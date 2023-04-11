Islanders look to extend home win streak, take on the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (31-43-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (41-31-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Montreal Canadiens.

New York has a 41-31-9 record overall and a 24-13-3 record in home games. The Islanders have given up 215 goals while scoring 238 for a +23 scoring differential.

Montreal has a 14-23-3 record in road games and a 31-43-6 record overall. The Canadiens are 12-18-3 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season. The Islanders won 2-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee has scored 27 goals with 22 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has 24 goals and 40 assists for the Canadiens. Brendan Gallagher has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.4 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Canadiens: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Alexander Romanov: day to day (undisclosed), Mathew Barzal: out (lower body), Oliver Wahlstrom: out for season (lower body).

Canadiens: David Savard: day to day (lower body), Christian Dvorak: out for season (lower body), Kaiden Guhle: out for season (lower body), Sean Monahan: out for season (groin), Josh Anderson: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Alex Belzile: out for season (leg), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (upper-body), Jake Allen: day to day (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Jordan Harris: day to day (lower body), Kirby Dach: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .