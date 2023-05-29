New York visits Seattle after Loyd’s 30-point outing

New York Liberty (2-1, 2-1 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (0-2, 0-2 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle faces the New York Liberty after Jewell Loyd scored 30 points in the Seattle Storm’s 95-91 loss to the Dallas Wings.

Seattle finished 13-5 at home a season ago while going 22-14 overall. The Storm averaged 17.1 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second chance points and 18.4 bench points last season.

New York finished 7-11 on the road and 16-20 overall last season. The Liberty shot 43.1% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .