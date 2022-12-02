Binghamton hosts Stonehill following Zegarowski’s 28-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-6) at Binghamton Bearcats (3-4)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces the Binghamton Bearcats after Max Zegarowski scored 28 points in Stonehill’s 92-45 victory against the Eastern Nazarene Lions.

The Bearcats have gone 2-2 at home. Binghamton is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Skyhawks are 1-4 on the road. Stonehill is fifth in the NEC with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Sims averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Bearcats. John McGriff is averaging 10.3 points for Binghamton.

Sims is averaging 17 points for the Skyhawks. Zegarowski is averaging 14 points for Stonehill.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .