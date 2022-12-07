Lawrence’s 15 help UMBC knock off Columbia 73-66

NEW YORK (AP) — Colton Lawrence’s 15 points helped UMBC defeat Columbia 73-66 on Tuesday night.

Lawrence also contributed 10 rebounds for the Retrievers (6-4). Tra’Von Fagan scored 13 points and added 14 rebounds. Jacob Boonyasith was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Kenny Noland finished with 15 points for the Lions (4-8). Columbia also got 13 points from Avery Brown. Josh Odunowo also had nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .