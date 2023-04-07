Metropolitan Division foes meet when Columbus hosts New York

New York Rangers (46-21-12, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (24-46-8, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers face the Columbus Blue Jackets in Metropolitan Division play on Saturday.

Columbus is 24-46-8 overall and 6-14-3 against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets have given up 314 goals while scoring 205 for a -109 scoring differential.

New York has gone 46-21-12 overall with a 14-9-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers are 23-6-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous matchup 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 19 goals and 52 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 39 goals and 48 assists for the Rangers. Kaapo Kakko has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 5.3 goals per game.

Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, three penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Mathieu Olivier: out (leg), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (triceps), Elvis Merzlikins: out (leg), Erik Gudbranson: out for season (shoulder).

Rangers: Patrick Kane: day to day (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .