New York visits St. Louis after Motte’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (46-21-11, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (36-35-7, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Rangers -179, Blues +151; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the St. Louis Blues after Tyler Motte’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Rangers’ 6-3 win.

St. Louis has gone 17-16-6 at home and 36-35-7 overall. The Blues have a -33 scoring differential, with 252 total goals scored and 285 conceded.

New York has a 23-9-7 record on the road and a 46-21-11 record overall. The Rangers rank ninth in league play with 263 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Rangers won 6-4 in the previous matchup. Motte led the Rangers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 37 goals and 34 assists for the Blues. Jakub Vrana has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 39 goals and 47 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has scored six goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-2-2, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (upper body), Marco Scandella: out for season (lower body), Robert Thomas: day to day (upper body).

Rangers: Patrick Kane: day to day (lower-body), Jacob Trouba: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .