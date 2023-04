Golden Knights knock out Jets, head to second round

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after defeating the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won the series. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chandler Stephenson scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Winnipeg Jets from their Western Conference opening-round series with a 4-1 victory on Thursday night.

The Golden Knights became the first team to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Mark Stone added a goal and two assists and William Karlsson also scored for the Golden Knights. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves.

Vezina Trophy candidate Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for the Jets and Kyle Connor scored late in the third period to ruin Brossoit’s shutout bid.

DEVILS 4, RANGERS 0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Erik Haula had two goals and an assist, Akira Schmid stopped 23 shots, and New Jersey beat New York to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round series.

Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist, and Ondrej Palat also scored to help New Jersey move one win away from advancing with their third straight win after losing the first two games at home. It was the first win by a home team in the series.

Igor Shesterkin finished with 39 saves for the Rangers, who have been outscored 9-2 over the last three games after a pair of 5-1 wins to open the series.

Game 6 is Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

LIGHTNING 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Michael Eyssimont had a goal and an assist and Tampa Bay forced Game 6 in their first-round playoff series.

Anthony Cirelli also had a goal and an assist, Nicholas Paul scored and Alex Killorn got an empty net goal for Tampa. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews scored for Toronto, which got 34 stops from Ilya Samsonov. John Tavares had two assists.

The Leafs still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Game 6 will be Saturday in Tampa.

