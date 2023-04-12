Rangers host the Maple Leafs after Panarin’s 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (48-21-11, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (47-21-13, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Artemi Panarin’s two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Rangers’ 3-2 shootout loss.

New York is 47-21-13 overall and 23-12-5 in home games. The Rangers have gone 41-5-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Toronto has a 48-21-11 record overall and a 22-13-5 record on the road. The Maple Leafs have gone 22-5-5 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Rangers won 3-1 in the previous matchup. Panarin led the Rangers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin has 28 goals and 63 assists for the Rangers. Kaapo Kakko has scored four goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

William Nylander has scored 38 goals with 45 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-1-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Erik Gustafsson: day to day (upper body), Matt Murray: day to day (head), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine), Sam Lafferty: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .