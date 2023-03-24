Charlotte FC hosts the New York Red Bulls in conference play
New York Red Bulls (1-1-2) vs. Charlotte FC (1-3-0)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Charlotte FC +158, New York +173, Draw +224; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC and the New York Red Bulls square off in Eastern Conference play.
Charlotte was 13-18-3 overall during the 2022 season while going 10-6-1 at home. Charlotte averaged 1.3 goals on 4.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The Red Bulls finished 15-11-8 overall and 9-5-3 on the road in the 2022 season. The Red Bulls averaged 1.5 goals on 4.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Vinicius Mello (injured), Guzman Corujo (injured), Kristijan Kahlina (injured).
Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Dru Yearwood (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.