Chicago Fire host the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action

New York Red Bulls (1-3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-2-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Chicago +141, New York +200, Draw +218; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire host the New York Red Bulls in conference action.

The Fire are 1-2-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire have an even goal differential, scoring and allowing 12.

The Red Bulls are 1-3-1 against Eastern Conference teams. The Red Bulls have a 1-2 record in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kei Kamara has three goals for the Fire. Chris Mueller has two goals.

Tom Barlow has one goal for the Red Bulls. Luquinhas has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Fire: Averaging 1.5 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Red Bulls: Averaging 0.7 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured), Federico Navarro (injured), Jairo Torres (injured), Xherdan Shaqiri (injured).

Red Bulls: Matthew Nocita (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Frankie Amaya (injured), Luquinhas (injured), Dante Vanzeir (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .