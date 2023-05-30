Inter Miami takes losing streak into game against the New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls (3-5-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (5-9-0, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : New York +166, Inter Miami CF +172, Draw +214; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami looks to stop a three-game skid when it hosts the New York Red Bulls.

Miami is 5-6-0 in conference games. Miami has a 5-1-0 record in games it records a pair of goals.

The Red Bulls are 3-4-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls lead the Eastern Conference allowing just 13 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Campana has three goals and one assist for Miami. Josef Martinez has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Cory Burke has scored two goals for the Red Bulls. Omir Fernandez has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 3-7-0, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 2-4-4, averaging 0.6 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Gregore (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Rodolfo Pizarro (injured), Jean Mota (injured), Sergey Krivtsov (injured), David Ruiz (injured), Edison Azcona (injured).

Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Daniel Edelman (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Frankie Amaya (injured), Luquinhas (injured), Kyle Duncan (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .