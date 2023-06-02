New York Red Bulls play Orlando City after shutout victory

Orlando City SC (5-4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (4-5-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : New York -123, Orlando City SC +339, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Inter Miami 1-0, the New York Red Bulls host Orlando City.

The Red Bulls are 4-4-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls are third in the MLS giving up only 13 goals.

Orlando is 3-3-5 in conference matchups. Orlando is ninth in the league giving up only 17 goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. Orlando won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Reyes has scored two goals for the Red Bulls. Cory Burke has two goals over the last 10 games.

Ercan Kara has four goals and one assist for Orlando. Duncan McGuire has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 3-3-4, averaging 0.7 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Orlando: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Daniel Edelman (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured).

Orlando: Thomas Williams (injured), Luca Petrasso (injured), Michael Halliday (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .