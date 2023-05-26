Seattle Sounders host the New York Red Bulls in non-conference matchup

New York Red Bulls (3-4-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (7-5-2, third in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Seattle +101, New York +282, Draw +229; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders face the New York Red Bulls in non-conference play.

The Sounders are 4-2-1 at home. The Sounders rank 10th in the Western Conference with 53 shots on goal, averaging 3.8 per game.

The Red Bulls are 0-3-4 on the road. The Red Bulls are first in the Eastern Conference with just 12 conceded goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has scored eight goals for the Sounders. Leo Chu has one goal and four assists over the past 10 games.

Omir Fernandez has scored two goals for the Red Bulls. John Tolkin has two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 5-4-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 2-3-5, averaging 0.7 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Obed Vargas (injured), Ethan Dobbelaere (injured), Leo Chu (injured), Nouhou Tolo (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured), Kelyn Rowe (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured).

Red Bulls: Daniel Edelman (injured), Kyle Duncan (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), Frankie Amaya (injured), Luquinhas (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .