New Zealand wins toss and bowls in 1st ODI against India

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl Friday in the first one-day international against India at Eden Park.

Williamson returns to the New Zealand team after missing the third Twenty20 international on Tuesday because of a pre-arranged medical appointment. India won the series 1-0.

New Zealand has named four seam bowlers with Tim Southee being joined by Matt Henry, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson. All-rounder Mitchell Santner provides the spin option.

India named two players on debut in a young lineup. Right-arm fast bowler Umran Malik and left-armer Arshdeep Singh both will play their first ODIs.

After having just completed the Twenty20 World Cup, both teams are beginning to look forward to the ODI World Cup in India which is only a year away.

“A year out and every match marks another opportunity to develop as a side,” Williamson said.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Umpires: Chris Brown and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

