Pakistan wins toss, elects to field against New Zealand

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in the first one-day international on Monday.

Pakistan left out newly appointed vice-captain Shan Masood from the playing XI and included lefthanded Haris Sohail, who will be playing his first ODI since 2020.

Masood hasn’t played an ODI since 2019 but the Pakistan Cricket Board named him vice-captain ahead of the three-match series against New Zealand.

Wrist-spinner Usama Mir was rewarded for his prolific domestic season with his ODI debut as Pakistan also included left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf recovered from the thigh injury he sustained during his test debut against England last month at Rawalpindi while fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim also made it to playing XI.

Fast bowler Henry Shipley will be making his ODI debut as New Zealand also went with three fast bowlers — Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson the others — while Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner are the two spin options.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand white-ball specialists — opening batter Finn Allen and middle-order batter Glenn Phillips — were also included in the Black Caps’ starting lineup.

Pakistan had a barren home season in test cricket, losing four of its eight test matches — three against England and one against Australia.

New Zealand also dominated the preceding two-test series before Pakistan’s lower-order hung in to draw the series 0-0 at the National Stadium.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports