New Zealand wins toss and will bowl vs India in final ODI

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma inspects the pitch before their third one day international cricket match against New Zealand in Indore, India, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

INDORE, India (AP) — New Zealand won the toss Tuesday and opted to bowl in the third and final one-day international against India.

India has a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It won the first ODI in Hyderabad by 16 runs and the second in Raipur by eight wickets.

India made two changes. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have been rested and pace bowler Umran Malik and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have taken their places.

New Zealand made one change with fast bowler Jacob Duffy replacing Henry Shipley.

The pitch at Holkar Cricket Stadium is batter-friendly with shorter boundaries.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.

