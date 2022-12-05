Gatland returns as Wales rugby coach after Pivac fired

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac before the rugby union international match between Wales and Australia at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac before the rugby union international match between Wales and Australia at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Warren Gatland returned for a second stint as coach of Wales’ rugby team on Monday after fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac was fired following a run of just three wins in 12 games this year.

The dramatic development comes nine months out from the Rugby World Cup in France.

Gatland ended his 12-year reign as Wales coach after the 2019 World Cup, when he led the team to the semifinals. He has since coached the British and Irish Lions — for the third time — in its tour of South Africa last year and has been director of rugby for the Hamilton-based Chiefs in Super Rugby, a role he will leave with immediate effect.

The Welsh Rugby Union said Gatland was been hired to take charge for next year’s Six Nations and World Cup “with the ability to go through the next World Cup cycle up to and including Australia 2027.”

“There is little time for sentiment — professional sport is all about preparation, values and results,” Gatland said.

“We must prepare to the best of our ability in the time available. We will value and respect each other, we will work hard and, if we get this right together, performances and results will follow.”

Pivac failed to last a full World Cup cycle as coach of Wales, which lost New Zealand, Australia and Georgia during the autumn internationals. His departure comes after a review by the WRU.

“This is one of the toughest calls to make in sport,” WRU chief executive Steve Phillips said, “but the review process has reached its conclusion and we have acted quickly and efficiently in the very best interests of our national team.

“Ultimately we are in the results business and we have agreed with Wayne that the current trajectory for Wales is not where we want it to be.”

Pivac said he was “extremely sad” to leave.

“It was a speedy review process, post-autumn series, as time is of the essence with the Six Nations fast approaching,” he said. “Unfortunately, the results or performances this year were not all as we hoped. As a group we all take responsibility for that, but me in particular as head coach.

“We have played some really good rugby at times, but needed to do that more consistently. However, I know that there is a strong foundation for the squad to progress to great things in the future.”

Gatland won the Grand Slam in the Six Nations three times with Wales and also led the Lions to a series win in Australia in 2013 and a tied series n New Zealand in 2017.

Phillip called Gatland “one of the very best coaches in the international game.”

“We were sorry to see him go when he left and we are delighted that he has agreed to return,” Phillips said.

“We know him well and, most importantly, he knows us well too. We are extremely excited about this latest chapter for Wales and Warren Gatland, and I know the feeling is mutual.”

