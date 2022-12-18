AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown 41, Southern 26

Barnegat 55, Matawan 12

Belleville 36, Tech 12

Bernards 49, Bridgewater-Raritan 33

Bishop Eustace Prep 44, Haddon Heights 34

Bloomfield 31, Nutley 26

Brearley 52, Roselle Park 17

Chatham 69, Red Bank Regional 30

Colonia 55, North Brunswick 41

Cresskill 41, Park Ridge 35

Dwight-Englewood 43, Bogota 40

East Brunswick 37, South Amboy 22

Eastside Paterson 65, Medgar Evers, N.Y. 34

Edison 49, Woodbridge 42

Elizabeth 50, Johnson 28

Emerson 53, Midland Park 22

Fair Lawn 51, Bergen Tech 25

Gateway 32, Buena Regional 17

Glen Ridge 62, Newark East Side 44

Glen Rock 37, Pompton Lakes 10

Hackensack 47, Passaic 32

Hackettstown 44, Belvidere 28

Hightstown 49, Marlboro 42

Hillsborough 64, Pingry 53

Holmdel 60, Newark Central 46

Holy Spirit 44, Vineland 43

Hunterdon Central 45, South Hunterdon 43

Immaculata 51, Hopewell Valley Central 31

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 71, Becton 32

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 57, Mt. St. Dominic 24

Immaculate Heart 61, DePaul Catholic 21

Irvington 74, Shabazz 26

Jackson Memorial 48, Donovan Catholic 36

Jonathan Dayton 61, Union Catholic 44

Lakeland 39, Demarest 36

Leonia 39, Ridgefield 4

Linden 53, Hillside 50

Lyndhurst 58, Harrison 14

Mahwah 59, Dumont 19

    • Mainland Regional 40, Atlantic City 28

    Manchester 67, Middletown North 38

    Manchester Regional 24, Paterson Charter 12

    Manville 37, Sayreville 32

    Middle Township 56, Delsea 19

    Middlesex 53, J.P. Stevens 42

    Millburn 60, Payne Tech 34

    Monmouth 43, Freehold 31

    Monroe 46, Old Bridge 40

    Montclair 54, West Side 11

    Montgomery 32, Memorial 20

    Montville 57, Shore Regional 33

    Moorestown 38, Cherry Hill West 32

    Morris Catholic 72, Rutgers Prep 69

    Morris Tech 53, St. Elizabeth 32

    Morristown 45, Jefferson 38

    Mount Olive 43, Hopatcong 31

    New Milford 51, Palisades Park 22

    New Providence 48, Westfield 44

    Newark Academy 46, West Essex 24

    Newark Lab 69, Weequahic 6

    Newark Tech 48, Arts 17

    North Arlington 28, Weehawken 17

    North Plainfield 46, Perth Amboy 33

    North Star Academy 39, Science Park 34

    North Warren 41, Kinnelon 39

    Old Tappan 46, Ramapo 32

    Paramus 55, Cliffside Park 13

    Parsippany Hills 56, Lenape Valley 34

    Pascack Valley 66, Northern Highlands 57

    Penn Charter, Pa. 67, Life Center Academy 63

    Pennington 53, Notre Dame 36

    Pequannock 63, Mountain Lakes 46

    Perth Amboy 25, Henry Hudson 14

    Phillipsburg 43, Kittatinny 31

    Point Pleasant Beach 41, South River 27

    Pope John XXIII 62, Ridge 39

    Princeton Day 33, Nottingham 25

    Rancocas Valley 44, Kingsway 32

    Randolph 53, Warren Hills 19

    Red Bank Catholic 74, Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 43

    Ridgefield Park 35, Indian Hills 28

    River Dell 50, Dwight-Morrow 18

    Roselle 56, Rahway 34

    Roselle Catholic 63, Cranford 49

    Saddle Brook 43, Lodi 18

    Scotch Plains-Fanwood 47, Mendham 42

    Secaucus 48, Rutherford 23

    Shawnee 49, Toms River North 39

    Somerville 44, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 22

    South Brunswick 53, Piscataway 28

    South Plainfield 44, Iselin Kennedy 33

    Sparta 56, Morris Hills 32

    St. Dominic 60, Hoboken 27

    St. John Vianney 70, Bishop McNamara, Md. 54

    St. Rose 50, Gill St. Bernard’s 36

    Sterling 38, Seneca 21

    Teaneck 71, Ridgewood 47

    Tenafly 67, Paramus Catholic 45

    Trinity Hall 50, Wall 38

    Triton 49, Gloucester City 36

    Union City 55, Watchung Hills 52

    Voorhees 39, Morris Knolls 38

    Wallington 24, St. Mary’s-Rutherford 12

    Washington Township 59, Eastern 32

    Wayne Valley 36, Passaic Tech 25

    West Chester Henderson, Pa. 61, Steinert 24

    West Milford 54, Clifton 20

    West Orange 37, Columbia 33

    Westampton Tech 69, Burlington Township 33

    Westwood 62, Fort Lee 56

    Wildwood Catholic 54, Hammonton 33

    Wood-Ridge 48, Bergen Charter 13

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.