Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown 41, Southern 26
Barnegat 55, Matawan 12
Belleville 36, Tech 12
Bernards 49, Bridgewater-Raritan 33
Bishop Eustace Prep 44, Haddon Heights 34
Bloomfield 31, Nutley 26
Brearley 52, Roselle Park 17
Chatham 69, Red Bank Regional 30
Colonia 55, North Brunswick 41
Cresskill 41, Park Ridge 35
Dwight-Englewood 43, Bogota 40
East Brunswick 37, South Amboy 22
Eastside Paterson 65, Medgar Evers, N.Y. 34
Edison 49, Woodbridge 42
Elizabeth 50, Johnson 28
Emerson 53, Midland Park 22
Fair Lawn 51, Bergen Tech 25
Gateway 32, Buena Regional 17
Glen Ridge 62, Newark East Side 44
Glen Rock 37, Pompton Lakes 10
Hackensack 47, Passaic 32
Hackettstown 44, Belvidere 28
Hightstown 49, Marlboro 42
Hillsborough 64, Pingry 53
Holmdel 60, Newark Central 46
Holy Spirit 44, Vineland 43
Hunterdon Central 45, South Hunterdon 43
Immaculata 51, Hopewell Valley Central 31
Immaculate Conception-Lodi 71, Becton 32
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 57, Mt. St. Dominic 24
Immaculate Heart 61, DePaul Catholic 21
Irvington 74, Shabazz 26
Jackson Memorial 48, Donovan Catholic 36
Jonathan Dayton 61, Union Catholic 44
Lakeland 39, Demarest 36
Leonia 39, Ridgefield 4
Linden 53, Hillside 50
Lyndhurst 58, Harrison 14
Mahwah 59, Dumont 19
Mainland Regional 40, Atlantic City 28
Manchester 67, Middletown North 38
Manchester Regional 24, Paterson Charter 12
Manville 37, Sayreville 32
Middle Township 56, Delsea 19
Middlesex 53, J.P. Stevens 42
Millburn 60, Payne Tech 34
Monmouth 43, Freehold 31
Monroe 46, Old Bridge 40
Montclair 54, West Side 11
Montgomery 32, Memorial 20
Montville 57, Shore Regional 33
Moorestown 38, Cherry Hill West 32
Morris Catholic 72, Rutgers Prep 69
Morris Tech 53, St. Elizabeth 32
Morristown 45, Jefferson 38
Mount Olive 43, Hopatcong 31
New Milford 51, Palisades Park 22
New Providence 48, Westfield 44
Newark Academy 46, West Essex 24
Newark Lab 69, Weequahic 6
Newark Tech 48, Arts 17
North Arlington 28, Weehawken 17
North Plainfield 46, Perth Amboy 33
North Star Academy 39, Science Park 34
North Warren 41, Kinnelon 39
Old Tappan 46, Ramapo 32
Paramus 55, Cliffside Park 13
Parsippany Hills 56, Lenape Valley 34
Pascack Valley 66, Northern Highlands 57
Penn Charter, Pa. 67, Life Center Academy 63
Pennington 53, Notre Dame 36
Pequannock 63, Mountain Lakes 46
Perth Amboy 25, Henry Hudson 14
Phillipsburg 43, Kittatinny 31
Point Pleasant Beach 41, South River 27
Pope John XXIII 62, Ridge 39
Princeton Day 33, Nottingham 25
Rancocas Valley 44, Kingsway 32
Randolph 53, Warren Hills 19
Red Bank Catholic 74, Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 43
Ridgefield Park 35, Indian Hills 28
River Dell 50, Dwight-Morrow 18
Roselle 56, Rahway 34
Roselle Catholic 63, Cranford 49
Saddle Brook 43, Lodi 18
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 47, Mendham 42
Secaucus 48, Rutherford 23
Shawnee 49, Toms River North 39
Somerville 44, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 22
South Brunswick 53, Piscataway 28
South Plainfield 44, Iselin Kennedy 33
Sparta 56, Morris Hills 32
St. Dominic 60, Hoboken 27
St. John Vianney 70, Bishop McNamara, Md. 54
St. Rose 50, Gill St. Bernard’s 36
Sterling 38, Seneca 21
Teaneck 71, Ridgewood 47
Tenafly 67, Paramus Catholic 45
Trinity Hall 50, Wall 38
Triton 49, Gloucester City 36
Union City 55, Watchung Hills 52
Voorhees 39, Morris Knolls 38
Wallington 24, St. Mary’s-Rutherford 12
Washington Township 59, Eastern 32
Wayne Valley 36, Passaic Tech 25
West Chester Henderson, Pa. 61, Steinert 24
West Milford 54, Clifton 20
West Orange 37, Columbia 33
Westampton Tech 69, Burlington Township 33
Westwood 62, Fort Lee 56
Wildwood Catholic 54, Hammonton 33
Wood-Ridge 48, Bergen Charter 13
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/