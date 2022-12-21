Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy Charter 49, Noor-Ul-Iman School 35
American History 52, Bard 47
Atlantic Tech 61, Cherokee 52
Audubon 55, Gateway 21
Barringer 49, Nutley 38
Bayonne 57, North Bergen 49
Becton 72, Wood-Ridge 64
Bound Brook 70, Warren Hills 65
Caldwell 62, Payne Tech 54
Camden 91, Eastern 39
Camden Catholic 54, Shawnee 47
Camden Eastside 88, Seneca 41
Central Regional 61, Pinelands Regional 38
Cherry Hill East 90, Camden Tech 34
Cinnaminson 72, Delran 29
Clifton 70, Wayne Hills 37
Colts Neck 45, Rumson-Fair Haven 39
Columbia 85, University 37
DePaul Catholic 73, Lakeland 51
Delsea 83, Triton 73
Demarest 74, Northern Highlands 68
Don Bosco Prep 79, Passaic 30
Dumont 63, Pascack Hills 60
Eagle Academy 58, Cedar Grove 24
Eastside Paterson 46, Ridgewood 41
Egg Harbor 79, Bridgeton 47
Elizabeth 50, Union Catholic 44
Elmwood Park 65, Saddle Brook 25
Emerson 49, Passaic Valley 32
Ewing 58, Princeton 49
Fort Lee 53, Mahwah 32
Garfield 42, Paterson Charter 14
Gill St. Bernard’s 69, Franklin 57
Glassboro 58, Penns Grove 48
Glen Rock 45, Hawthorne 37
Golda Och 44, Tech 34
Haddon Township 35, Haddonfield 34
Hamilton West 64, Steinert 38
Highland 62, Cumberland Regional 54
Hightstown 49, Hopewell Valley Central 36
Hillsborough 52, Phillipsburg 49
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 75, Newark East Side 67
Indian Hills 53, Paramus 50
Irvington 60, Bloomfield 48
Jackson Memorial 44, Toms River South 32
Keansburg 53, Henry Hudson 41
Lacey 69, Barnegat 54
Lenape 61, Cherry Hill West 50
Leonia 74, New Milford 43
Life Center Academy 71, Mastery Charter 42
Linden 63, Union 39
Lodi 50, Manchester Regional 44
Lyndhurst 72, Secaucus 46
Manalapan 63, Howell 55
Manchester 43, Brick Memorial 37
Monmouth 55, Jackson Liberty 46
Monroe 54, East Brunswick 45
Montclair 66, Millburn 47
Montgomery 73, Princeton Day 53
Moorestown 53, Rancocas Valley 48
New Providence 68, Governor Livingston 57
North Hunterdon 49, Somerville 41
North Plainfield 48, Edison 47
Notre Dame 59, Allentown 42
Nottingham 68, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 53
Orange 40, Glen Ridge 37
Oratory Catholic 61, Summit 38
Overbrook 83, Pennsville Memorial 26
Park Ridge 60, Bergen Charter 35
Pascack Valley 69, Bergen Tech 36
Passaic Tech 58, Passaic Charter 43
Patrick School 60, St. Frances Academy, Md. 57
Pingry 46, Voorhees 41
Piscataway 64, Old Bridge 46
Pitman 64, Salem 37
Plainfield 44, Rahway 35
Ramapo 71, Teaneck 59
Ramsey 73, West Milford 59
Ridge 80, Immaculata 73
Rutgers Prep 83, St. Andrew’s, Fla. 53
Science Park 47, Livingston 44
Seton Hall Prep 76, Notre Dame-West Haven, Conn. 58
Shore Regional 68, Lakewood 40
South Brunswick 65, St. Thomas Aquinas 29
St. John Vianney 87, Matawan 10
St. Joseph-Hammonton 73, Holy Spirit 57
St. Mary’s-Rutherford 84, Hasbrouck Heights 52
Sterling 46, Haddon Heights 35
Timber Creek 66, Deptford 54
Trenton Central 55, Lawrence 41
Washington Township 70, Gloucester Catholic 48
Washington Township 70, Gloucester Tech 48
Watchung Hills 53, Tottenville, N.Y. 45
Wayne Valley 58, Old Tappan 50
West Essex 59, Verona 41
West Orange 62, Newark Academy 37
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 60, Robbinsville 53
Westfield 66, J.P. Stevens 61
Westwood 54, Cliffside Park 34
Wildwood 90, Clayton 71
Williamstown 58, Kingsway 49
Woodbridge 76, Sayreville 52
Woodbury 51, Collingswood 30
Woodstown 61, Schalick 37
