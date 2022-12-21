AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy Charter 49, Noor-Ul-Iman School 35

American History 52, Bard 47

Atlantic Tech 61, Cherokee 52

Audubon 55, Gateway 21

Barringer 49, Nutley 38

Bayonne 57, North Bergen 49

Becton 72, Wood-Ridge 64

Bound Brook 70, Warren Hills 65

Caldwell 62, Payne Tech 54

Camden 91, Eastern 39

Camden Catholic 54, Shawnee 47

Camden Eastside 88, Seneca 41

Central Regional 61, Pinelands Regional 38

Cherry Hill East 90, Camden Tech 34

Cinnaminson 72, Delran 29

Clifton 70, Wayne Hills 37

Colts Neck 45, Rumson-Fair Haven 39

Columbia 85, University 37

DePaul Catholic 73, Lakeland 51

Delsea 83, Triton 73

Demarest 74, Northern Highlands 68

Don Bosco Prep 79, Passaic 30

Dumont 63, Pascack Hills 60

Eagle Academy 58, Cedar Grove 24

Eastside Paterson 46, Ridgewood 41

Egg Harbor 79, Bridgeton 47

Elizabeth 50, Union Catholic 44

Elmwood Park 65, Saddle Brook 25

Emerson 49, Passaic Valley 32

Ewing 58, Princeton 49

Fort Lee 53, Mahwah 32

Garfield 42, Paterson Charter 14

Gill St. Bernard’s 69, Franklin 57

Glassboro 58, Penns Grove 48

Glen Rock 45, Hawthorne 37

Golda Och 44, Tech 34

Haddon Township 35, Haddonfield 34

Hamilton West 64, Steinert 38

Highland 62, Cumberland Regional 54

Hightstown 49, Hopewell Valley Central 36

Hillsborough 52, Phillipsburg 49

    • Immaculate Conception-Montclair 75, Newark East Side 67

    Indian Hills 53, Paramus 50

    Irvington 60, Bloomfield 48

    Jackson Memorial 44, Toms River South 32

    Keansburg 53, Henry Hudson 41

    Lacey 69, Barnegat 54

    Lenape 61, Cherry Hill West 50

    Leonia 74, New Milford 43

    Life Center Academy 71, Mastery Charter 42

    Linden 63, Union 39

    Lodi 50, Manchester Regional 44

    Lyndhurst 72, Secaucus 46

    Manalapan 63, Howell 55

    Manchester 43, Brick Memorial 37

    Monmouth 55, Jackson Liberty 46

    Monroe 54, East Brunswick 45

    Montclair 66, Millburn 47

    Montgomery 73, Princeton Day 53

    Moorestown 53, Rancocas Valley 48

    New Providence 68, Governor Livingston 57

    North Hunterdon 49, Somerville 41

    North Plainfield 48, Edison 47

    Notre Dame 59, Allentown 42

    Nottingham 68, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 53

    Orange 40, Glen Ridge 37

    Oratory Catholic 61, Summit 38

    Overbrook 83, Pennsville Memorial 26

    Park Ridge 60, Bergen Charter 35

    Pascack Valley 69, Bergen Tech 36

    Passaic Tech 58, Passaic Charter 43

    Patrick School 60, St. Frances Academy, Md. 57

    Pingry 46, Voorhees 41

    Piscataway 64, Old Bridge 46

    Pitman 64, Salem 37

    Plainfield 44, Rahway 35

    Ramapo 71, Teaneck 59

    Ramsey 73, West Milford 59

    Ridge 80, Immaculata 73

    Rutgers Prep 83, St. Andrew’s, Fla. 53

    Science Park 47, Livingston 44

    Seton Hall Prep 76, Notre Dame-West Haven, Conn. 58

    Shore Regional 68, Lakewood 40

    South Brunswick 65, St. Thomas Aquinas 29

    St. John Vianney 87, Matawan 10

    St. Joseph-Hammonton 73, Holy Spirit 57

    St. Mary’s-Rutherford 84, Hasbrouck Heights 52

    Sterling 46, Haddon Heights 35

    Timber Creek 66, Deptford 54

    Trenton Central 55, Lawrence 41

    Washington Township 70, Gloucester Catholic 48

    Washington Township 70, Gloucester Tech 48

    Watchung Hills 53, Tottenville, N.Y. 45

    Wayne Valley 58, Old Tappan 50

    West Essex 59, Verona 41

    West Orange 62, Newark Academy 37

    West Windsor-Plainsboro South 60, Robbinsville 53

    Westfield 66, J.P. Stevens 61

    Westwood 54, Cliffside Park 34

    Wildwood 90, Clayton 71

    Williamstown 58, Kingsway 49

    Woodbridge 76, Sayreville 52

    Woodbury 51, Collingswood 30

    Woodstown 61, Schalick 37

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

