AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cheyenne Central 72, Cherokee Trail, Colo. 61

Cody 76, Riverton 20

Cokeville 49, Farson-Eden 40

Hill City, S.D. 66, Sundance 24

Hulett 48, Guernsey-Sunrise 46

Laramie 62, Rock Springs 33

Mountain View 65, Rawlins 39

Pine Bluffs 52, Holyoke, Colo. 41

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 78, Newcastle 21

Sugar-Salem, Idaho 53, Star Valley 46

Tongue River 51, Big Horn 30

Big Horn Basin Classic=

Burlington 57, Wyoming Indian 51

Greybull 49, Thermopolis 47

Lander 54, Powell 48

Wind River 57, Rocky Mountain 49

Worland 56, Lovell 39

Worland 66, Lander 43

Little Six Tournament=

Dubois 60, Meeteetse 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burns vs. Shoshoni, ppd. to Jan 16th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.