Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cheyenne Central 72, Cherokee Trail, Colo. 61
Cody 76, Riverton 20
Cokeville 49, Farson-Eden 40
Hill City, S.D. 66, Sundance 24
Hulett 48, Guernsey-Sunrise 46
Laramie 62, Rock Springs 33
Mountain View 65, Rawlins 39
Pine Bluffs 52, Holyoke, Colo. 41
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 78, Newcastle 21
Sugar-Salem, Idaho 53, Star Valley 46
Tongue River 51, Big Horn 30
Big Horn Basin Classic=
Burlington 57, Wyoming Indian 51
Greybull 49, Thermopolis 47
Lander 54, Powell 48
Wind River 57, Rocky Mountain 49
Worland 56, Lovell 39
Worland 66, Lander 43
Little Six Tournament=
Dubois 60, Meeteetse 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burns vs. Shoshoni, ppd. to Jan 16th.
