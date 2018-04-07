FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell tweets that city ‘paints’ him as ‘villain’

By Joe Rutter
 
Did Le’Veon Bell take a shot at a fanbase critical of his stance in contract negotiations with the Steelers? Or was the All-Pro running back merely repeating lyrics from one of his rap songs? Or perhaps he was unleashing an early April Fool’s joke?

Bell sure appeared to be throwing shade at his fans with a cryptic post to his Instagram and Twitter accounts Thursday afternoon.

It read: “it’s so hard to be a hero in a city that paints youu out to be the villain..”

Bell has threatened to skip training camp for the second year in a row since the Steelers used the franchise tag on him in successive seasons. General manager Kevin Colbert has said all offseason he hopes the Steelers and Bell can agree to a long-term contract before the July 16 deadline to reach such deals with franchise players.

Bell will make $14.5 million this year under terms of the franchise tag, and he apparently wants to be compensated at a higher rate. According to an NFL Network report this week from the owners’ meetings in Orlando, Bell wants to be paid the same as wide receiver Antonio Brown, whose contract averages $17 million a year.

Bell has a history of posting song lyrics to his social media accounts. And last year, on April 1, he tweeted that he would sit out the 2017 season rather than play under the franchise tag.

He did play but not before he missed all of training camp. He didn’t sign his contract until Labor Day, which was six days before the season opener. Bell publicly has contemplated taking an identical stance this year.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.