Robert Foster, Jester Weah, Mike Gesicki impress in drills at NFL Combine

By Joe Rutter
 
INDIANAPOLIS — Because of an underwhelming college career at Alabama, Central Valley graduate Robert Foster said he was “very surprised” to receive an invitation to the NFL Combine.

Foster, though, doesn’t have underwhelming speed, so what he did Saturday in the 40-yard dash was no surprise.

Foster finished tied for the third-best time among wide receivers, running the 40 in 4.41 seconds.

“I’m blessed that (teams) see some potential in me,” Foster said. “I’m going to take advantage of the opportunity.”

LSU’s D.J. Chark had the top time at 4.34 seconds.

Foster also finished in the top 15 in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle.

Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki had the best 40 time among players at his position, running it in 4.54 seconds. He tied with North Carolina State’s Jaylen Samuels.

Gesicki dominated in other testing. He was the top tight end in the broad jump (10 feet, 9 inches), three-cone drill (6.76), 20-yard shuttle (4.10) and 60-yard shuttle (11.33). A day earlier, he finished second in the bench press (22 repetitions).

Pitt’s Jester Weah also put up good workout numbers among wide receivers. Weah, a mid-round projection, tied for sixth in the 40-yard dash at 4.43 seconds, and he tied for fourth in the vertical jump with a 38-inch leap. He also tied for fourth in the broad jump (10 feet, 9 inches).

“I’m just trying to get my name out there,” Weah said.

Weah trained for the NFL Combine at Exos in Pensacola, Fla. His best practice time in the 40 was 4.46 seconds.

Another Pitt receiver, Quadree Henderson, didn’t match his preset time in the 40. Henderson finished No. 15 with a time of 4.50. He also finished in the top 15 in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle.

Henderson said he ran a 4.36 — with an asterisk — at a training session about 10 days ago.

“My trainer said there was a slight wind behind me, so I’m running low-4.4s, but I’m trying to hit that 4.36 again.”

Perhaps that will happen at Pitt’s pro day.

Henderson left Pitt with a year of eligibility remaining. He is a mid-round projection because of his impressive resume as a specialist. In three seasons, he brought back four kickoffs and three punts for touchdowns. Contrast that to his work as a receiver: He had just one touchdown and had a high of 26 catches as a sophomore.

“I just want to test well and show these coaches and GMs that I can play receiver and catch and do everything and show my abilities so I can get drafted,” Henderson said.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.