Broncos, Patriots, Falcons win divisions

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

 
Share

On the first weekend of December, four teams made the NFL playoffs.

With four weeks to go in the regular-season, New England owns the AFC East title, Denver has the AFC West and Atlanta won the NFC South.

Houston has not clinched the AFC South, although it has a three-game lead over Indianapolis, but it secured at least a wild-card spot on Sunday.

The Patriots (9-3) beat Miami 23-16 for their sixth straight win. It also was Tom Brady’s 10th division title, the most for any quarterback in NFL history.

Denver (9-3) has won seven in a row after defeating Tampa Bay 31-23, and with that loss by the Bucs, the Falcons (11-1) were guaranteed their division title. Atlanta beat New Orleans 23-13 on Thursday night.

The Texans (11-1) beat Tennessee 24-10, but with the Colts (8-4) winning 35-33 at Detroit, the AFC South remains undecided. Houston and Indianapolis meet twice in the last three weeks.

Baltimore (9-3) has a two-game lead on Pittsburgh and Cincinnati in the AFC North, and the Bengals still have both division rivals left on their schedule. The Ravens lost 23-20 to the Steelers on Sunday, while the Bengals won 20-13 at San Diego.

San Francisco’s 16-13 loss in overtime at St. Louis tightened up the AFC West as Seattle (7-5) defeated Chicago 23-17 in OT. The 49ers have a 1½-game lead on the Seahawks.

The New York Giants (7-4) entered the weekend up two games up in the NFC East and they face Washington on Monday night.

Green Bay (8-4) and Chicago are tied atop the NFC North. The Packers have beaten the Bears already and they meet Dec. 16 at Soldier Field.

Online: http://pro32.ap.org/poll and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL