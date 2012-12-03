Broncos, Patriots, Falcons win divisions

On the first weekend of December, four teams made the NFL playoffs.

With four weeks to go in the regular-season, New England owns the AFC East title, Denver has the AFC West and Atlanta won the NFC South.

Houston has not clinched the AFC South, although it has a three-game lead over Indianapolis, but it secured at least a wild-card spot on Sunday.

The Patriots (9-3) beat Miami 23-16 for their sixth straight win. It also was Tom Brady’s 10th division title, the most for any quarterback in NFL history.

Denver (9-3) has won seven in a row after defeating Tampa Bay 31-23, and with that loss by the Bucs, the Falcons (11-1) were guaranteed their division title. Atlanta beat New Orleans 23-13 on Thursday night.

The Texans (11-1) beat Tennessee 24-10, but with the Colts (8-4) winning 35-33 at Detroit, the AFC South remains undecided. Houston and Indianapolis meet twice in the last three weeks.

Baltimore (9-3) has a two-game lead on Pittsburgh and Cincinnati in the AFC North, and the Bengals still have both division rivals left on their schedule. The Ravens lost 23-20 to the Steelers on Sunday, while the Bengals won 20-13 at San Diego.

San Francisco’s 16-13 loss in overtime at St. Louis tightened up the AFC West as Seattle (7-5) defeated Chicago 23-17 in OT. The 49ers have a 1½-game lead on the Seahawks.

The New York Giants (7-4) entered the weekend up two games up in the NFC East and they face Washington on Monday night.

Green Bay (8-4) and Chicago are tied atop the NFC North. The Packers have beaten the Bears already and they meet Dec. 16 at Soldier Field.

