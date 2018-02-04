FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Kevin Gorman: Super Bowl referee Gene Steratore gets call of lifetime

By Kevin Gorman
 
Share

Even though the Steelers aren’t playing in it, Super Bowl LII will have a decidedly Pittsburgh accent.

The man on the microphone, who will get almost as much face time as Tom Brady and Justin Timberlake, has roots that run deep in Western Pennsylvania.

Gene Steratore will be wearing the white hat and whistle as referee for Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, the first Super Bowl of his 15-year career as an NFL official.

Other news
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 in 7th to rout the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.

This gives Steratore his greatest audience in a game where the people in his position prefer anonymity. The world will be watching, and one of our own will be calling the biggest game.

No wonder Steratore, a Uniontown native and Washington resident, once called it a “humbling responsibility” and “unbelievable privilege of leading seven men on Sunday afternoon in NFL season on a football field.”

Steratore, 54, has the unusual distinction of being both an official in the NFL and college basketball. He also became the first official in NFL history to work with a relative: Tony, his older brother, is a back judge who has worked a pair of Super Bowls.

“This business is a tinderbox,” Gene Steratore told Sports Illustrated’s MMQB in 2013. “You’re walking on a cliff on every play. I want to make sure we get the fouls everyone sees. My belief is you go fishing for whales in this business. Don’t go fishing for minnows.”

Steratore, however, is no stranger to controversy — whether it’s for making unpopular calls or using unconventional methods.

Steratore had officials from the Tri-State Association chapter smirking when he pulled an old WPIAL football trick, folding an index card and sliding it between the ball and the measuring stick to determine a first down in a game between Dallas and Oakland on Dec. 17.

As NBC’s Cris Collinsworth howled, Al Michaels was incredulous on the Sunday Night Football telecast: “Here we are, across the bay from Silicon Valley — the high-tech capital of the world — and you’ve got an index card that determines whether it’s a first down or fourth down.”

The Cowboys got the first down and kicked the winning field goal for a 20-17 victory, and Steratore’s shtick drew national attention.

“Nothing Gene Steratore does surprises me,” Fox Sports’ Mike Pereira, former NFL vice president of officiating, said on the Dan Patrick Show. “He’s the ultimate showman. He looks good. He looks confident. When he gets that television time ... he is going to get the most out of the camera.”

Steratore also is long connected to the most controversial call in the NFL, one that proved costly for the Steelers. He was the referee in the 2010 opener between Chicago and Detroit, when Lions receiver Calvin Johnson lost control of the ball before he “completed the catch.”

Steratore also made the call, now known as the Calvin Johnson rule, when Dallas’ Dez Bryant had a fourth-quarter, fourth-down catch overturned in a 2014 NFC divisional playoff game against Green Bay.

Coincidental, isn’t it, the Calvin Johnson Rule overturned a Jesse James touchdown for the Steelers in the final minute against the Patriots?

If the Steelers had won that game, they likely would have been the top seed in the AFC playoffs and drew the Tennessee Titans instead of the Jacksonville Jaguars. In that case, Steratore likely wouldn’t have gotten the call to referee this Super Bowl if the Steelers were in it.

And this assignment has been his lifelong dream. The son of a retired college football and basketball official (Gene Sr.) who played quarterback but found himself watching the officials more than the players, Steratore takes his role serious.

NFL officials are on a gag order, but when Sports Illustrated was granted exclusive access for a week with an official in 2013, Peter King followed Steratore and asked him the biggest misconception about officials.

“That these guys just show up on Sunday, put their ball caps on, and they can’t get anything right after the play has been shown 10 times in super-slow-motion. The amount of time officials put into their craft and into their job and into their profession is vastly underrated, and the efficiency in our business is well over 97 percent. ...

“In our business ... you are recognized for the 2 percent wrong.”

But Steratore also called it fair to be recognized for inefficiency, which makes it all the more impressive he drew the Super Bowl assignment by grading the best out of the NFL’s referees.

And, in a game where Pittsburghers will be somewhat torn by picking their poison between Philadelphia or the Patriots, this is the one time where we can root for the guy wearing stripes.

Here’s hoping he has a whale of a game.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.