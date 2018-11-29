FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Steelers top Ravens for 4th straight win, stay atop AFC North

By Joe Rutter
 
Share

BALTIMORE -- The offense didn’t commit a turnover and chewed up the clock with a series of lengthy drives. The defense made stops inside the red zone and got off the field on third down.

The game held Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium played out much like it did five weeks ago at Heinz Field.

With an obvious exception.

Other news
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

It was the Pittsburgh Steelers -- and not the Baltimore Ravens -- imposing their will and winning the line of scrimmage in the AFC North rematch.

The result was a grind-it-out 23-16 victory for the Steelers that increased their winning streak to four as their season reached the midpoint.

“We had good balance. It was a team-effort win,” guard David DeCastro said. “Usually that is (the Ravens’) recipe.”

By avenging a 26-14 loss to the Ravens at Heinz Field on Sept. 30, the Steelers improved to 5-2-1. They also maintained their edge in the AFC North over the 5-3 and idle Cincinnati Bengals while the Ravens, who were 3-1 just a month ago, lost their third in a row and fourth in five games to fall to 4-5.

“We’ve got to continue to control our destiny,” said wide receiver Antonio Brown, who caught a touchdown pass for the sixth consecutive game. “Take care of business. We continue to get better. We continue to come to work. That’s our commitment to these guys in our locker room. There’s a lot of football left.”

The second half begins in just four days when the Steelers play the 6-2 Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field. They will enter that game short on rest but long on health. Coach Mike Tomlin revealed no significant injuries, although one to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger jolted the Steelers sideline for a brief moment early in the fourth quarter.

Roethlisberger said he had the “wind knocked out of me” when he was dragged to the ground on a scramble.

The franchise quarterback remained on the ground for several moments before gingerly walking to the sidelines.

“We were holding our breath,” inside linebacker Vince Williams said.

The Steelers had the ball at their 5 and faced a second-and-20. Backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs, playing his first meaningful NFL snap, threw a 22-yard completion to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Roethlisberger returned and completed a drive that resulted in Chris Boswell’s 29-yard field goal that gave the Steelers a 23-13 lead with 8 minutes, 26 seconds remaining.

“It’s the standard of this team,” DeCastro said about Dobbs. “Guys have to come in and step up.”

Those that stepped up for the Steelers on Sunday would fill up a phone book. A sampling:

• James Conner, held to 19 yards rushing in the first game, had 107 on 24 carries and caught his first career touchdown pass. It was his fourth consecutive game of 100-plus yards, and he totaled 163 yards from scrimmage.

• Roethlisberger completed passes to seven players and finished 28 of 47 or 270 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a 1-yard score that gave the Steelers a 20-6 lead in the third quarter.

• The defense held the Ravens to 268 yards, marking the fourth consecutive game an opponent gained less than 325. The Ravens were stopped twice at the Steelers 5 in the first half and had to settle for field goals while scoring a touchdown just once on four trips inside the red zone.

“Our defense is working in the right direction,” said safety Sean Davis, who led the Steelers with eight tackles. “I feel like we’re putting together winning performances. As long as the defense continues to do that, and with our offense playing the way they’re playing, we’re just going to continue riding the roller coaster. Our trajectory is high.”

Facing the NFL’s top-ranked defense, the Steelers converted 10 of 16 third-down opportunities after going 2 for 12 in the first matchup. After Ravens went 8 of 17 and possessed the ball for 35 minutes in that game, they were 4 for 12 on third downs and had the ball for only 9:46 of the second half.

“The first game, they just beat us. Wore us down, and we couldn’t stop the run,” Davis said. “Today, we did what we were supposed to do.”

The Steelers held Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco to 209 yards passing after giving up 363 in the first meeting. The Ravens also had just 61 yards rushing, the fourth consecutive game the Steelers yielded fewer than 75.

The biggest defensive plays came in the first half when the Steelers stopped a third-and-5 at their 5 and a third-and-4 at their 4. Instead of touchdowns, the Ravens got a pair of 23-yard field goals from Justin Tucker.

“We knew we had to knuckle up,” defensive end Cameron Heyward said. “We put ourselves in some tough situations, but I like how we responded. We didn’t give up anything easy.”

Armed with a 14-6 halftime lead, the Steelers took the second-half kickoff and drove 75 yards on 15 plays while winding 8:14 off the clock. Roethlisberger capped off the drive with a 1-yard run. The Steelers converted a trio of third downs on the drive -- needing to get at least 6 yards on each try.

“That was pretty awesome,” Roethlisberger said.

The offense was tasked with doing it one more time when the Steelers got the ball back with 5:23 remaining and armed with a seven-point lead. Roethlisberger had third-down completions to Antonio Brown and Smith-Schuster that extended the drive. Forced to burn all three timeouts, the Ravens didn’t the ball back until 44 seconds remained.

“It’s hard to come back when they convert so many third downs and score touchdowns in the red zone,” Ravens safety Eric Weddle said. “That’s where we held them last time and stopped their run the first game as well. We knew they were going to come back and play a little better.”