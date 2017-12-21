Steelers’ Cam Heyward bothered by Pro Bowl snub, moves on

Cam Heyward said he “obviously” cared about receiving Pro Bowl recognition. Did it bother the Steelers’ defensive captain that he wasn’t named when the rosters were announced Tuesday?

“Do I need to answer that?” Heyward said. “Of course. But it’s not my choice. Whatever, you’ve got to keep playing.”

Heyward anchors the NFL’s No. 8-ranked run defense, and he has 21 quarterback hurries. Heyward is tied for 10th in the NFL among all players in sacks with 10; he’s fifth among AFC players who are listed as defensive ends.

But therein lies the rub — Heyward might be listed as a defensive end, but in a 3-4 scheme he more often plays on the interior, particularly in the ubiquitous nickel and dime packages. Most talent evaluators lump 4-3 ends and 3-4 linebackers as “edge rushers,” with 3-4 ends lumped in with the interior linemen.

The 295-pound Heyward lost out, in part, to the 250-pound Khalil Mack, who’d be an outside linebacker if he were with the Steelers.

Should the NFL change the way in which it recognizes defenders for the Pro Bowl?

“I don’t make the decision; I’m not going to get into that,” Heyward said. "(The league) will handle it. Whatever they think is the best. So be it. I won’t be the first. I won’t be the last. Move on. I can be (ticked) off all I want, but at the end of the day I’ve got football to play.”

Staff writer Joe Rutter contributed. Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.