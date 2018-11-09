Steelers injuries: L.J. Fort practices, Eli Rogers still on PUP list

The Pittsburgh Steelers were a relatively healthy team when they entered their bye week. They emerged from it even moreso.

Linebacker L.J. Fort confirmed that he practiced fully Monday, the first day back for the team after a four-day break during an idle weekend. Fort had missed the previous game (a win at Cincinnati) because of an ankle injury.

The other two players who sat out that Oct. 14 victory because of injury -- receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey and safety Morgan Burnett -- practiced in what might be considered more of a limited capacity, according to Heyward-Bey, who did not practice at all leading into the Bengals game.

Because Monday was a “bonus day” of practice this week, the Steelers were not required to release an injury report.

Receiver Eli Rogers confirmed he and linebacker Ola Adeniyi joined the injured veterans practicing on an auxiliary field, an indication the official status for neither has changed. Rogers has been on the physically unable to perform list because of recovery from knee surgery, and Adeniyi was placed on the injured reserve list after suffering a hamstring injury during the final preseason game.

