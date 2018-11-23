Marcus Gilbert (knee) returns to practice for Steelers

Starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert returned to Pittsburgh Steelers practice Wednesday after he missed a full week of practice and Sunday’s game because of a knee injury.

“Feeling better, feeling good,” Gilbert said.

Matt Feiler started in Gilbert’s place during a 33-18 win against Cleveland, the Steelers’ third consecutive victory. It was the second time Feiler started in Gilbert’s place this season.

The only other player to miss Wednesday’s practice because of injury was cornerback Coty Sensabaugh, who suffered a toe injury late in Sunday’s game. Sensabaugh said Monday his foot was “OK.”

Ben Roethlisberger also did not practice, but that is typical for a Wednesday. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger has a fractured index finger on his left (non-throwing) hand that was suffered early in Sunday’s game. It isn’t expected to prevent him from playing.

