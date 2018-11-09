Steelers’ Mike Hilton spends bye weekend tying the knot

Like many of his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates, cornerback Mike Hilton headed home for the four-day bye weekend break.

He probably was the only player, though, who used the time to get married.

Hilton returned to Georgia and married his fiancee, Chassidy, on Friday at a small ceremony he said included about 20 to 30 family members and friends.

“Probably the happiest moment of my life,” Hilton said Monday.

The engagement lasted only three months, but the couple didn’t exactly rush into their nuptials. Hilton said he has known Chassidy for 13 years, since the seventh grade. He estimated they dated for nine years.

“People think it’s kind of fast, but I’ve known her my whole life,” he said.

Hilton picked the bye week as his wedding date once the Steelers schedule was released in April. The honeymoon, however, won’t be a trip to Baltimore in two weeks when the Steelers play the Ravens.

“She knows it’s time for me to get back to business and try to get a Super Bowl run,” Hilton said. “That will come in time when we get to the offseason.”

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.