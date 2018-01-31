StubHub Super Bowl ticket sales up from last year

Sales of Super Bowl tickets on StubHub were up 66 percent compared to last year’s rate six days from kickoff, according to data the online ticket broker released Tuesday.

StubHub reports the average ticket price of the 2,300 tickets listed on its site for Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis is $5,415, and the “get in” price is $3,500. The least expensive ticket sold to date? One in the upper corner of U.S. Bank Stadium for $2,350.

With the game matching the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots (based in Foxborough, Mass., outside of Boston), it should come as no surprise that Pennsylvania (14 percent of tickets sold) and Massachusetts (10.8 percent) are the leading states for purchases. StubHub said all 50 states — and 17 other countries — are home to individuals who have bought Super Bowl tickets off its site. The U.S. accounts for 94.3 percent of sales.

You say money is no object, and you want the most expensive seat available? You’d have to surpass the person who paid $22,000 for a ticket to the Delta Sky Club.

