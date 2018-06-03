NFL, WNBA represented in WPIAL Hall of Fame class

Active players from the NFL and WNBA are among the WPIAL Hall of Fame class set for induction Saturday at a ceremony in Green Tree.

Arizona Cardinals lineman A.Q. Shipley of Moon and Minnesota Lynx guard Tanisha Wright of West Mifflin are among the eight athletes in a class that also includes three coaches (Tom Nola, Chuck DeVenzio, Phil Bridenbaugh), a game official (Anthony Notaro), a former WPIAL president (Patrick Ratesic) and the 1989 Sto-Rox softball team.

The other athletes are Gateway’s Curtis Bray, Laurel Highlands’ Breehana Jacobs, Gateway’s Justin King, Waynesburg’s Coleman Scott, Baldwin’s Lee Shaffer and Gateway’s Terry Smith.

This is the 12th year for the WPIAL hall.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.