Kings host the Sharks after Kempe’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (12-21-8, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-14-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Kings -218, Sharks +177; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the San Jose Sharks after Adrian Kempe’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Kings’ 6-3 win.

Los Angeles has gone 24-14-6 overall with an 8-4-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have a -4 scoring differential, with 144 total goals scored and 148 conceded.

San Jose has a 2-6-6 record in Pacific Division games and a 12-21-8 record overall. The Sharks have a 7-8-3 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season. The Kings won 5-2 in the last meeting. Kempe led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has scored 15 goals with 31 assists for the Kings. Viktor Arvidsson has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Timo Meier has 23 goals and 17 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has one goal and 15 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .