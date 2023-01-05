Blues visit the Devils after shootout win

St. Louis Blues (18-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Devils -174, Blues +146; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the St. Louis Blues after the Blues defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in a shootout.

New Jersey is 24-11-3 overall and 10-9-2 at home. The Devils are 10-4-1 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

St. Louis is 18-17-3 overall and 11-9-1 on the road. The Blues have gone 5-0-2 in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has 14 goals and 24 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has scored 18 goals with 19 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (groin), John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko: out (hand), Logan Brown: day to day (upper-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Ryan O’Reilly: out (foot), Torey Krug: out (lower-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

