Nashville brings 4-game win streak into matchup against Toronto

Nashville Predators (18-14-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will attempt to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto is 25-9-7 overall and 14-3-4 at home. The Maple Leafs have a +34 scoring differential, with 141 total goals scored and 107 given up.

Nashville is 18-14-6 overall and 10-8-3 on the road. The Predators serve 10.4 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in NHL play.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has 15 goals and 34 assists for the Maple Leafs. Michael Bunting has scored six goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has 15 goals and 19 assists for the Predators. Matt Duchene has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Predators: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Cole Smith: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .