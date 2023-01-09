Stars take on the Islanders after Robertson’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (24-11-6, first in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (22-17-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the New York Islanders after Jason Robertson’s two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Stars’ 5-1 win.

New York is 22-17-2 overall and 12-6-0 in home games. The Islanders have an 8-4-1 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Dallas has a 12-7-3 record in road games and a 24-11-6 record overall. The Stars have a +36 scoring differential, with 144 total goals scored and 108 given up.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Stars won 5-2 in the previous matchup. Robertson led the Stars with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee has 14 goals and 15 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has 12 goals and 27 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Simon Holmstrom: out (knee), Adam Pelech: out (upper body), Mathew Barzal: day to day (lower body), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper body).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back), Denis Gurianov: out (personal).

