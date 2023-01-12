Oilers play the Sharks after Kostin’s 2-goal showing

Edmonton Oilers (21-18-3, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-21-8, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks after Klim Kostin’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Oilers’ 6-2 win.

San Jose has a 2-7-6 record in Pacific Division play and a 13-21-8 record overall. The Sharks have a -24 scoring differential, with 129 total goals scored and 153 conceded.

Edmonton is 21-18-3 overall with a 6-6-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers are first in the Western Conference with 49 power-play goals.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has 13 goals and 42 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has scored eight goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has scored 22 goals with 40 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has seven goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Stuart Skinner: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .