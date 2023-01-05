Florida visits Detroit after Tkachuk’s hat trick

Florida Panthers (17-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-13-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings after Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick in the Panthers’ 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Detroit is 4-6-2 against the Atlantic Division and 16-13-7 overall. The Red Wings have a -10 scoring differential, with 110 total goals scored and 120 allowed.

Florida has a 5-3-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 17-18-4 record overall. The Panthers are 17-7-3 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams match up Friday for the second time this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 5-1. Tkachuk scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 13 goals and 20 assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Tkachuk has 20 goals and 27 assists for the Panthers. Eric Staal has scored five goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 5.1 penalties and 15.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robert Hagg: out (undisclosed), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Olli Maatta: out (illness), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Radko Gudas: out (concussion), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .